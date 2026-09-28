Medha Shankr Spotted in Samay Raina’s Car Amid Wedding Rumours, Gets Shocked Seeing Paparazzi

Actress Medha Shankr has once again sparked curiosity about her rumoured relationship with comedian Samay Raina. The 12th Fail star was recently spotted stepping out of a luxury car reportedly belonging to Samay in Mumbai’s Juhu area. However, it was her surprised reaction upon noticing the paparazzi that caught everyone’s attention. The sighting comes just days after rumours about the two getting married in December started doing the rounds on social media. While neither has confirmed being in a relationship, their latest appearance together has added fresh fuel to the speculation.

Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr Spotted in Samay Raina’s Luxury Car

Let us tell you that Medha was reportedly heading for a salon appointment when photographers spotted her stepping out of a black Toyota Vellfire in Juhu. The luxury MPV is reportedly worth around ₹1.3 crore, making the vehicle another talking point alongside the actress’s appearance. In a video circulating online, Medha appears caught off guard when she notices the paparazzi. Her brief reaction quickly grabbed attention, with the clip gaining traction amid the ongoing buzz surrounding her equation with Samay.

Medha Shankr

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The latest sighting comes shortly after reports claimed that Samay and Medha could tie the knot in December. The speculation gained momentum after an online post suggested that the two were planning to get married. However, both appeared to dismiss the wedding rumours with humour. Samay joked on social media that his India tour was scheduled for December and that the wedding would have to be postponed. Medha shared his response with laughing emojis, later reacting to the rumours with a meme.

Medha Shankr

The comedian and the actress have been linked by fans for some time. Their appearance together on India’s Got Latent 2 further fuelled speculation, especially when Samay referred to Medha as someone close to him. Fans have also speculated about a possible Switzerland trip after noticing similarities in their social media posts. However, these discussions have not been backed by any official confirmation from either of them.

Samay Raina and Medha

Medha Shankr, who won appreciation for her performance in 12th Fail, has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight. Samay Raina, meanwhile, is known for his stand-up comedy and online content. While Medha’s latest spotting has once again put the duo in the headlines, being seen stepping out of Samay’s car does not confirm the nature of their relationship. For now, their dating and wedding rumours remain unconfirmed, even as fans continue to speculate about what is happening between the two.