Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Urges Girls to Carry Air Pistols, Says ‘Don’t Depend on Anyone’

Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani is once again grabbing attention with her strong views on women’s safety and self-defence. In a recent message, Khushboo encouraged girls to become more confident about protecting themselves and stressed that they should not always depend on someone else for their safety. Khushboo, who has a background in the armed forces, has often spoken about fitness, discipline and self-defence.

Khushboo Patani

Khushboo Patani Urges Girls to Have Pistol

This time, she reportedly suggested that women should consider keeping an air pistol with them for protection and also learn how to use it responsibly. Her message has sparked discussion online, especially around the importance of women being prepared to handle difficult situations on their own. According to Khushboo, self-defence is not just about having a weapon but also about having the confidence and awareness to protect yourself. She encouraged girls to learn basic self-defence techniques and remain alert about their surroundings instead of assuming that someone will always be there to help them.

Khushboo Patani

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Her message also focused on independence. Khushboo said that women should not rely completely on others when it comes to their personal safety. Learning how to respond during an emergency, staying physically fit and developing the confidence to face challenging situations can make a difference, she suggested. The advice has received mixed reactions from social media users. While some appreciated Khushboo’s focus on women’s safety and self-reliance, others questioned whether carrying an air pistol is the right approach for everyone.

Khushboo Patani

Discussions around self-defence often also highlight the importance of understanding local laws and receiving proper training before handling any weapon. Khushboo’s latest comments have once again brought the conversation around women’s safety into the spotlight. Her core message remains focused on preparedness, confidence and learning to protect oneself rather than waiting for someone else to step in.

Khushboo Patani

Khushboo’s advice also reflects her belief that self-defence should become a practical skill rather than something women think about only after facing an unsafe situation. From being aware of their surroundings to learning basic defensive techniques, she encouraged girls to take their safety seriously and build confidence in handling unexpected situations.