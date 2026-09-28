Shehzad Poonawalla Knocked Down by Siwet Tomar in Rise and Fall 2 Clash, Swara Bhasker Rushes to Help

The drama in Rise and Fall Season 2 has started right from the first episode. Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar got into a heated confrontation on the reality show, which reportedly turned physical during a tense moment. Swara Bhasker was also seen stepping in as the situation escalated. According to the promo and reports about the episode, the argument began during a discussion involving politics and religion.

Siwet Tomar

Siwet Tomar Knocked Down Shehzad

Siwet allegedly accused Shehzad of bringing up religion to gain votes. What started as a verbal argument quickly became heated, with both contestants seen exchanging angry words. The situation took an unexpected turn when Siwet pushed Shehzad from behind with force. Shehzad fell to the ground and his kurta was reportedly torn during the incident. A promo showed Swara Bhasker trying to intervene and stop the confrontation.

Siwet Tomar

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The clash also appears to be connected to Siwet’s earlier disagreement with Swara. During the premiere, Siwet had expressed his displeasure over some of Swara’s past comments and said he did not want to speak to her until she apologised. When he later found himself involved in a conversation with her and Shehzad, tensions reportedly rose again. The incident had consequences for Siwet. Reports state that he was removed from the show following the physical confrontation.

Shehzad Poonawalla

The makers also reportedly warned the contestants against crossing limits while discussing sensitive subjects such as religion and politics. Meanwhile, Shehzad and Swara have already become central figures in the show because of their ongoing disagreements. The two have exchanged sharp remarks about each other, with their arguments moving from political views to personal comments. Their rivalry had been widely discussed even before the show began.

Siwet Tomar

With the show only just beginning, the incident has already created plenty of buzz around Rise and Fall 2. Viewers will now be watching closely to see how Shehzad, Swara and the other contestants deal with the fallout from the dramatic confrontation. The incident has also raised questions about how far contestants should be allowed to go during heated arguments on reality shows. While disagreements and strong opinions are a regular part of such formats, physical confrontation can quickly change the situation. With Siwet reportedly out of the show following the clash, the episode is likely to remain one of the most talked-about moments of Rise and Fall 2.