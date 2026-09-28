Income Tax Searches 12 Locations Linked to Rakul Preet Singh and Vashu Bhagnani Over Suspected Fund Irregularities

Rakul Preet Singh and filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani have come under the spotlight after the Income Tax Department reportedly carried out searches at around 12 locations linked to them and Panorama Studios in Mumbai. The searches were conducted on September 28 as part of an investigation into suspected financial irregularities connected to film projects. According to reports, multiple teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department are examining documents, financial records and details of transactions linked to the locations.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky

Raid at Rakul And Jackky Places

Investigators are reportedly looking into allegations that funds may have been sent abroad in the name of financing film shoots, production or distribution. The investigation is also reportedly examining whether these transactions involved possible tax evasion or other financial irregularities. However, no official findings from the searches have been made public so far, and the allegations remain under investigation.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky

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The development has attracted attention because of the names associated with the searches. Rakul Preet Singh is married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is Vashu Bhagnani’s son. Vashu Bhagnani is a veteran filmmaker associated with Pooja Entertainment, while Panorama Studios is involved in film production and distribution. Reports have suggested that the Income Tax officials are primarily trying to trace the financial trail of suspected overseas transactions and verify whether the money transfers were properly declared and accounted for.

Rakul and Jackky

The searches are expected to provide officials with more information as the investigation progresses. So far, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani have not publicly responded to the reports about the Income Tax searches. The department has also not publicly announced any final conclusion regarding tax evasion or money laundering in connection with the searches.

Rakul and Jackky

The action has once again put the financial side of Bollywood productions under scrutiny, particularly how large film projects handle overseas payments, production expenses and international transactions. For now, the investigation is ongoing, and any allegations will need to be established through the official process before conclusions can be drawn. The Income Tax Department’s action is part of the information-gathering process, and the outcome will depend on what investigators find in the documents and financial records examined during the operation. Further details are expected once the authorities complete their assessment.