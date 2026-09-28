Manoj Tiwari Finally Reacts to Salman Khan Scolding Rhiti Tiwari Over Her Language

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed yet another heated controversy involving Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari. After Rhiti faced criticism for her language and behaviour during a heated clash with fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh, host Salman Khan addressed the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman did not hold back while questioning Rhiti about her conduct. He criticised her for using derogatory language and also warned her that her behaviour could affect the image of her family.

Rhiti Tiwari

Salman Khan Scolds Rhiti Tiwari

During the episode, Salman reminded her that she was Manoj Tiwari’s daughter and compared her behaviour to that of former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra. The controversy began during a diss battle task, where Rhiti got into a heated exchange with Uditi and Qazi. Her comments and language attracted criticism, while her confrontation with Qazi also escalated after she reportedly threatened him by referring to her father.

Rhiti Tiwari

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Rhiti later defended her behaviour but eventually apologised after Salman confronted her. Amid all this, attention has now turned towards Manoj Tiwari and his reaction to the controversy surrounding his daughter. The actor-politician has reportedly responded to the ongoing discussion around Rhiti’s stint on the show, saying, “Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai, karne do.” His comment came after Salman’s strong words for Rhiti during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Manoj Tiwari

Salman also questioned Rhiti about calling herself a rockstar and pointed out that such recognition usually comes from the audience and one’s work rather than from claiming it for oneself. He further told her that her language had become a concern and advised her to change her behaviour if she wanted to build her own identity. Following Salman’s intervention, Rhiti apologised to Qazi, Uditi, Salman and the audience. She reportedly promised to control her anger and be more careful with her words going forward.

Manoj Tiwari

The episode has now added another layer to the ongoing Bigg Boss 20 drama, with Rhiti’s behaviour, Salman’s criticism and Manoj Tiwari’s reaction becoming major talking points among viewers. Whether Rhiti manages to change her approach in the coming episodes remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari’s brief reaction has also caught attention because viewers were expecting a stronger response after Salman publicly reprimanded Rhiti. His “Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai, karne do” remark suggests that he is choosing to let his daughter handle her own journey on the show. For now, Rhiti’s apology and her promise to work on her behaviour have shifted the focus to whether she can follow through in the episodes ahead.