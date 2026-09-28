Swara Bhasker Wanted to Become a Mother Before Marriage, Reveals Two IVF Attempts With Anonymous Donor

Swara Bhasker has shared a surprising and deeply personal story about her journey to motherhood. During a conversation on Rise and Fall 2, the actress revealed that she had considered becoming a mother through IVF even before getting married. She said having a child and building a family was always something she genuinely wanted. Swara explained that at one point she had accepted the possibility that marriage might not happen for her.

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar Wanted To Be Mother Before Marriage

She then discussed the idea of having a baby through IVF with her parents and eventually received their support. Her parents, however, also warned her that raising a child alone could be challenging. The actress revealed that she went ahead with two rounds of IVF using an anonymous sperm donor. However, neither attempt was successful. “I really wanted to have a child and have a family. I did two rounds of IVF but hua nahi,” she shared during the conversation.

Swara Bhaskar

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At that time, Swara was already acquainted with Fahad Ahmad, but the two had not yet become a married couple. Their relationship eventually developed after they met through the anti-CAA protest movement. Recent reports about their love story reveal that the two first connected after Fahad received Swara’s number through their mutual friend Umar Khalid. Let us tell you that Swara and Fahad later got married under the Special Marriage Act in February 2023. Their relationship had begun with friendship and eventually turned into marriage. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad, in September 2023.

Swara Bhaskar

Interestingly, Swara’s latest revelation also gives another perspective to her journey towards motherhood. What began as a personal decision to pursue IVF before marriage eventually took a different turn when her relationship with Fahad developed. She has now spoken openly about that phase, including the emotional experience of undergoing IVF twice without success.

Swara Bhaskar

Swara’s revelation comes at a time when she has been discussing motherhood and the changes that come with it more openly. She recently spoke about the trolling she faced over her post-pregnancy body and said women should not be pressured to immediately return to their pre-pregnancy appearance. Her candid conversation has given fans a glimpse into a lesser-known chapter of her personal life, showing that her journey to motherhood began long before she became a wife and mother.