Alia Bhatt Shares Romantic Photos With Ranbir Kapoor, Gives Fans a Glimpse of Their Cozy Moments

Alia Bhatt has once again given fans a glimpse into her personal life with a series of adorable pictures featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress shared six photos that captured some warm and romantic moments between the couple, leaving fans delighted. In one of the pictures, Ranbir can be seen sitting comfortably in Alia’s lap as the couple shares a playful and affectionate moment. The candid picture gives a glimpse of their easy chemistry away from the cameras and busy schedules.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Shared Romantic Photos

Another photo shows the couple relaxing together on a sofa. Ranbir and Alia look completely comfortable in each other’s company, offering fans a peek into their simple moments at home. Unlike their glamorous public appearances, these pictures capture the couple in a much more personal and relaxed setting. Alia also included pictures that showcased Ranbir’s different moods. From casual moments to romantic poses, the collection appeared to be a celebration of her husband and their relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia

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Fans were quick to notice the affection between the two and flooded the comments with heart emojis and sweet messages. Let us tell you that Ranbir and Alia have been one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples ever since they started dating. The two first worked together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and eventually took their on-screen chemistry into real life. They got married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home in April 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia

The couple welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022 and have since tried to keep much of their family life private. While they occasionally share glimpses of their lives, pictures featuring Ranbir and Alia together continue to attract significant attention from fans. For Alia, the latest post appears to be another way of celebrating the person she shares her life with. Ranbir, meanwhile, has often been described by Alia as someone who brings both love and support into her life. Their relationship has also remained a favourite topic among Bollywood fans.

Ranbir Kapoor

The six-picture collection quickly became a talking point online, with fans especially loving the candid nature of the photographs. From Ranbir sitting in Alia’s lap to their cosy sofa moment, the pictures offered a glimpse of the couple’s romantic side and showed why their chemistry continues to win attention both on and off screen. The post also gave fans a rare look at Ranbir and Alia away from the usual red carpets, film promotions and paparazzi appearances. Their relaxed expressions and playful moments made the pictures feel more personal, while Alia’s decision to share multiple photos of her “Rockstar” husband quickly caught the attention of their followers.