Deepika Padukone Won’t Be Replaced in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Confirms Nag Ashwin 

Deepika Padukone’s exit from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel had recently sparked plenty of speculation about who could step into her role. Now, director Nag Ashwin has addressed the casting rumours and clarified that the actress will not be replaced by another actor in the highly anticipated sequel. Speaking about the film’s casting, Nag Ashwin reportedly made it clear that the makers are not looking for a new actress to take over Deepika’s character.

Kalki

Nag Ashwin Confirms Deepika Is Not Replaced

His statement comes amid reports and social media discussions suggesting that another female star could be brought in after Deepika’s reported exit from the project. The director’s clarification is significant because Deepika’s character, Sumathi, was one of the central parts of the first film. Her storyline was closely connected to the film’s larger mythology and the future of Kalki’s world. As a result, news about her absence from the sequel had naturally led to questions about how the makers would continue the story.

Deepika Padukone

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Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The 2024 science-fiction epic became one of Indian cinema’s biggest releases and ended with several unanswered questions, setting up a much larger story for the sequel. Deepika played Sumathi, a pregnant woman whose unborn child is believed to have an important role in the film’s futuristic mythology. Her character’s journey became one of the major emotional threads of the first instalment, making the question of her presence in the sequel particularly important for fans.

Kalki

While the exact details of the sequel’s storyline are still being kept under wraps, Nag Ashwin’s latest comment appears to rule out the possibility of simply replacing Deepika with another actress for the same role. The filmmaker has also indicated that there is no fresh casting planned in this context. The sequel is expected to bring back several important characters and expand the futuristic world introduced in the first film.

Deepika Padukone

Prabhas’ Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin are among the characters whose stories remain central to the franchise. For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the complete cast and storyline. However, Nag Ashwin’s statement has put one major casting rumour to rest: Deepika Padukone’s character will not simply be handed over to a new actress in the sequel. With the first film ending on a major cliffhanger, expectations surrounding Kalki 2898 AD 2 remain high. The makers are yet to reveal the release date and several key details, but the latest casting clarification has certainly added another layer of curiosity around the sequel.