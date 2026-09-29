Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Warmly Greets Bridgerton Actress Simone Ashley At Paris Fashion Week – See Here!

Bollywood’s diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently met Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley during Paris Fashion Week. The two actresses warmly greeted each other and later interacted at the event. Videos capturing their meeting and conversation in Paris have since gone viral on social media, with fans excited about the unexpected yet delightful encounter. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Paris for a fashion event, accompanied by her teenage daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, a video of the actress taking selfies with fans went viral on social media.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also seen interacting with people at the event. Now, clips of Aishwarya’s reunion with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley have surfaced online. The videos show Aishwarya warmly greeting Simone before sitting beside her during Paris Fashion Week. The actress and Simone appeared happy to meet again. The duo had previously crossed paths at Paris Fashion Week in 2025.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Meets Bridgerton Star, Simone Ashley

Fans of Simone Ashley shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Aishwarya warmly greeting the Bridgerton actress. Meanwhile, old pictures of Simone and Aishwarya from Paris Fashion Week 2025 resurfaced online. Last year, Simone had shared a selfie with the Bollywood star, while the duo also posed for a quirky photograph together. Take a look at their sweet reunion moment from the event here:

AISHWARYA RAI AND SIMONE ASHLEY IN A MOVIE WHEN?? pic.twitter.com/tE9P1wVCKu — sowls (@sowlspace) September 28, 2026

Aishwarya is currently in Paris for a beauty brand’s annual runway event. The actress is among the international personalities associated with the event, which is set to take place at Place Joffre. For the unversed, Aishwarya has been associated with the beauty brand for several years and has represented it at major global events, including the Cannes Film Festival.

🎥 | Simone Ashley with Celine Dion, Eva Longoria, Aishwarya Rai and other ambassadors at the L’Oréal Paris Défilé on September 28, 2026 in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/AXz30zHjJV — Simone Ashley Network (@simoneanetwork) September 28, 2026

Last year, the actress walked the ramp in a custom-made Manish Malhotra creation featuring intricate detailing. Sharing the outfit’s details on Instagram, the renowned designer wrote: “The custom made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality. The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia—part armor, part adornment.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film featured Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Ravi Mohan, Jayaram, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Released theatrically on April 28, 2023, the historical drama marked her latest acting appearance. Since then, Aishwarya has not announced any new acting projects.

Simone was last seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep. She gained widespread recognition with Chris Van Dusen’s Netflix series Bridgerton. Her other notable projects include The Little Mermaid, This Tempting Madness, Detective Pikachu, and several more, further establishing her presence across television and film.