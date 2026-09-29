Alia Bhatt Says Vicky Kaushal Is “Always Fun” as Duo Recalls “Special” Mijwan Moment

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt always charms her fans with her fashion choices, and the actress is once again ready to delight her followers with her ramp walk look alongside Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, in a stunning ivory saree, and Vicky Kaushal, in a bandhgala sherwani by Manish Malhotra, dazzled as the showstoppers for his Mijwan showcase in Mumbai. Designer Manish Malhotra unveiled his latest Mijwan collection on Saturday, celebrating 15 years of fine artisan craft from the Mijwan Welfare Society, featuring exquisite Chikankari and thread-work embroidery in signature ivory, deep green, coral, and ombré shades.

After turning heads as showstoppers at designer Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan showcase in Mumbai, Love And War stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal shared pictures on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt closes Manish Malhotra’s grand Mijwan show

Alia Bhatt turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra at his grand Mijwan showcase in Mumbai last night. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress looked stunning in an ivory custom chikankari couture ensemble. Her bridal-inspired look featured an elegant saree, complemented by statement jewellery and a beautiful veil, creating a graceful and glamorous appearance. Alia Bhatt penned in her instagram post:

“15 years of Mijwan… what an incredibly powerful and meaningful journey. Congratulations @azmishabana18 @manishmalhotra05 for giving these amazing artisans the platform to showcase their talent and art. Thank you for making me a part of this. And @vickykaushal09… always fun when you’re around.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia chose a custom ivory chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra, styled by Rhea Kapoor. She paired the elegant drape with a contemporary blouse and matching veil. The saree featured intricate chikankari embroidery, sequins, silver embellishments, and scalloped borders. Draped over her shoulder, the pallu beautifully highlighted the blouse’s contrasting modern design, creating a sophisticated and striking ensemble.

Vicky Kaushal Shared His Thoughts On It

Vicky started his post by writing, “Walking for something that has always stood for so much more than fashion. 15 years of #Mijwan- 15 years of beautiful, meaningful work and the belief that empowerment can begin with a single opportunity. Grateful to be a small part of this journey with the incredible Shabana Azmi Ji, Namrata Goyal, Manish Malhotra and the entire Mijwan team.”

“And sharing this walk with @aliaabhatt made it even more special. We have walked the runway as Showstoppers, but the real stars are the girls whose dreams are being given wings. Thank you Manish, Shabana Ji and Namrata for bringing us together for a cause that continues to make a difference. More power to you guys,” added Vicky.

Vicky complemented Alia in a midnight-blue and ivory sherwani set from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection. His ensemble featured a white kurta with matching flared trousers, paired with a midnight-blue bandhgala jacket. The jacket was adorned with intricate chikankari work and sequin detailing, along with a collared neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side slits and a single-button closure. Alia and Vicky will also share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love And War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor in a leading role.

On Work front of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. The highly anticipated project marks another collaboration between Alia and Vicky after Raazi.