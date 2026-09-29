Uditi Singh Reveals Why She and Karan Wahi Broke Up, Says ‘The Separation Was a Blessing’

Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi and revealed why the two eventually decided to part ways. The actress, who is currently making headlines with her appearance on Rise and Fall 2, spoke about the relationship and admitted that frequent arguments had become a major part of their equation. Uditi explained that she and Karan used to have disagreements quite often. While she did not go into every detail about their relationship, she suggested that their differences eventually made it difficult for them to continue together.

Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi

Uditi Opened Up On Breakup With Karan

Looking back, she now feels that their separation turned out to be a positive change in her life. The actress described the breakup as a blessing and said that the experience helped her understand herself better. According to Uditi, sometimes a relationship ending can open the door to personal growth and a better understanding of what one actually wants from life. Her comments have attracted attention because both Uditi and Karan have largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight.

Karan Wahi

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Karan Wahi has been a familiar face on Indian television for years, known for shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Channa Mereya, apart from his work as a host and actor. Uditi, meanwhile, has been gaining attention through Rise and Fall 2. The reality show has given viewers a closer look at her personality, opinions and relationships. Her candid comments about her past have now become another talking point among viewers.

Uditi and Karan

Speaking about the relationship, Uditi reportedly acknowledged that constant fights can take a toll on a couple. Instead of looking at the breakup only as a painful experience, she now sees it as something that ultimately helped her move forward. Her perspective reflects how she has processed that chapter of her life with time. The actress has not blamed Karan for the relationship ending or made any serious allegations against him. Instead, she focused on the differences between them and how the experience affected her personally.

Uditi and Karan

Her comments also suggest that she has moved on from the relationship and is comfortable discussing it today. Uditi’s revelation comes at a time when her journey on Rise and Fall 2 is attracting increasing attention. From her opinions inside the house to her personal revelations, the actress has been giving audiences a glimpse into different sides of her life. While fans may be curious to know more about what went wrong between Uditi and Karan, the actress appears to have made peace with the past. For her, what once may have been a difficult breakup has ultimately become an experience she believes helped her grow and move ahead in life.