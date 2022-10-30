Does CBD For Sleep Work?

In the US, right now, one of the buzzing words in the health world is CBD. The reason? It’s none other than CBDs’ numerous benefits. Among all these benefits CBD for sleep is certainly gaining the most popularity. Almost 50 to 70 million of Americans faces sleep issues every day. In fact, suffering from sleep issues such as insomnia affecting mental and physical health of billions around the world. In this case, CBD shows outstanding benefits in improving sleep conditions.

But can you guess how does it work to ease sleep issues? Let’s find out. But before that, let’s discuss what CBD is actually.

What Is CBD or Cannabidiol?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the two primary compounds in marijuana extracted from hemp plants. CBD products are checked and regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

CBD does have anti-seizure and anti-inflammatory properties. But doesn’t have any psychoactive properties. Hence, it doesn’t have any mind-altering effects. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t cause any dependency or abuse potential. However, the premise of this study is that it only uses pure CBD.

Effect of CBD on Sleep Issues

Quality sleep plays an essential role in a healthy mind and body. When you sleep, your mind and body focus on repairing and recharging. As a result, you will feel more refreshed and alert while feeling good. Quality sleep also prevents health problems and diseases.

Most adults require 7 to 9 hours of sleep at night. However, the younger you are, the more sleep you will need. That is because children are still growing and developing. Lack of sleep may lead to heart and circulatory, respiratory, and immune system problems. Also, it can negatively affect how they interact, think, work, and learn.

Hypothalamus is responsible for various sleep-related functions, including syncing sleep patterns and regulating body temperature. CBD for sleep is effective because it regulates stress levels in the hypothalamus. CBD for sleep aids in dysregulating the stress hormone cycle, making it easier to sleep.

The common causes of poor-quality sleep are medications, physical conditions, mental health problems, caffeine, and the environment.

According to research conducted in 2019, 79.2% of the participants taking CBD capsules reported a decrease in anxiety, and 66.7% improved their sleep quality.

How is CBD Better Than Other Alternatives for Sleep?

There are many alternatives to improve sleep quality, such as sleeping pills, melatonin, and sleep therapy. However, are they better than CBD for sleep?

Sleeping pills work with the brain to slow down the nervous system. They can either help you sleep or prolong your sleep. However, some people tend to rely on sleeping pills a lot. As a result, they become very dependent on sleeping pills.

On the other hand, cognitive behavioral therapy is a program where the therapist helps you identify the cause of the sleeping problems. Sleep therapy aims to overcome your sleep problems by identifying the cause and replacing them with new and better ones. Compared to sleeping pills, therapy doesn’t provide immediate results. However, it is a good option if you rely too much on sleep medications.

When it comes to melatonin and CBD for sleep, melatonin only tricks your body into feeling like it is already your sleeping time. It doesn’t help you sleep like sleeping pills, nor does it identify the cause of the problem.

Whether you need immediate or long-term effects, you can take CBD. CBD for sleep is more effective and efficient. Contact your medical practitioner if you plan to incorporate CBD into your sleep therapy.

Effective Use of CBD for Sleep

To use CBD effectively, there are many things you need to review first. If you plan to take CBD for sleep, it is best to consult your doctor, especially if you have other medications. And your doctor can explain.

You need to consider four things before using your CBD for sleep improvement.

Ideal Forms of CBD:

Cannabidiol comes in several forms, namely:

Oils and Tinctures: CBD oils and tinctures are applied directly under the tongue. It is said that taking premium CBD oils for sleep can help shift REM rest into NREM sleep. In fact, using such tinctures can decrease the time spent trying to fall asleep while improving deep, restful sleep.

Sprays: CBD sprays let you discreetly spray CBD directly into your mouth. There are flavored CBD for sleep sprays, perfect for those who don’t like the marijuana taste.

Capsules: This is an ideal form of CBD. You can take it anywhere and take CBD capsules before you sleep.

Gummies: CBD edibles can be taken anywhere and anytime, products such as CBD gummies for sleep are often mixed with melatonin to boost sleep durations. The edibles can be consumed discreetly and have pre dosed amounts of CBD in them.

Vapes: Vaping CBD for sleep is one of the fastest ways to get CBD into your system. However, if you have respiratory problems, vaping CBD for sleep is not advisable.

Flowers: Dried and cured cannabis buds will not contain 100% CBD. It can include some levels of THC and can cause the “high.

Creams and Gels: CBD topicals are applied to the skin. It is ideal if the cause of your sleep problems is body aches and pain.

Potency, Types and Ingredients: Always check the ingredients and potency of CBD for sleep. Some ingredients might not interact well with your current medications. Also, stay away from CBD for sleep with chemicals, pesticides, molds, and heavy metals. Like forms, CBD has three types including full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate CBD. So based on your choice, it’s best to check the types first.

Premium Brands: Always check the manufacturer of CBD for sleep. Premium brands provide certifications and laboratory reports to back up their CBD products. Reputable brands are safer to use, as all of their products are third-party tested. Also, third-party lab analysis includes checking for contaminants.

Risks of CBD

Side effects of CBD for sleeping better are uncommon. However, some people might experience the following:

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Appetite loss

Weight loss

In extreme cases, CBD for sleep might cause:

Vomiting

Nausea

If you experience these side effects, call your medical practitioner immediately.

Final Thoughts

Quality sleep is essential for growth and health. Not enough quality sleep can cause various health problems and diseases. Using CBD for sleep is considered as one of the most effective natural ways to deal with sleep problems, such as insomnia, anxiety, and Circadian Rhythm disorder. It is safe, plant-based, and less toxic than other sleeping medications. Some people self-medicate and use CBD without any consultation. However, if you have other health problems, talking to your doctor before adding CBD for sleep improvement is advisable. Your doctors can prescribe the most effective and efficient way to incorporate CBD into your sleep improvement plan.