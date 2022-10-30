Rani Chatterjee Worships “Chhath Mata” On Ganga Side, Video Went Viral On Social Media!!

Mahaparv Chhath is being celebrated with pomp across the country. The shade of this four-day festival is everywhere. All the celebs are also celebrating this festival with full rituals and offering prayers. The name of Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterjee is also included in this episode. She is celebrating this great festival with full enthusiasm. A glimpse of this can be seen on Rani’s social media account. Rani Chatterjee is constantly sharing reels, photos, and videos of this special occasion with the fans, which are well-liked.

Rani Chatterjee is very active on social media. Once again a reel has been shared on Rani’s official Instagram account. In this, Rani Chatterjee is seen worshiping. His look in the video is looking very cute. She is seen in a traditional look. The Bhojpuri actress is wearing a green and pink saree with the pallu with lots of bangles in her hand. In the video, Rani is holding pallu on her head and her look is looking quite spectacular.

Watch Video of Rani Chatterjee Performs Chhath Mata Pooja Along With Her Co-Actors

The song ‘Chathi Mai Ke Vrat’ is added to this video of Rani Chatterjee. In the video, Rani first performs puja, then is seen dancing with her co-stars. The caption of this video is written, ‘Chathi Mai Ke Karab Vrat.’ Actually, this video was originally shared from an Instagram page named Bhojpuri World and they tagged Rani Chatterjee and it is also on her timeline.

Even before this, Rani Chatterjee shared a picture of herself. In this, she is seen worshiping with puja-prasad material in her hand. She is wearing a yellow sari and is wearing vermilion in the traditional style. With this, Rani wrote the caption, ‘Happy Chhath Mahaparv of Chhath Bhagteen.’ Interesting responses from users are coming to Rani’s post. Everyone is congratulating the Bhojpuri actress on Mahaparv Chhath. One user wrote, ‘Whenever I see your loving face, my heart trembles. My work goes well since morning. You stay healthy, stay cool, and progress a lot’.