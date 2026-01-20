Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair’s Song ‘Tere Dil Mein’ Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough of Their Chemistry

The popular reality show ‘Laughter Chefs’ has delivered many entertaining moments, but one pairing that truly stole hearts is the playful and charming duo of Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair. Their lighthearted banter, natural comfort, and adorable chemistry on the show quickly made them fan favorites. Now, the duo has given audiences yet another reason to celebrate with the release of their new romantic song ‘Tere Dil Mein’, which is already trending across social media platforms.

Released just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Tere Dil Mein perfectly captures the mood of romance and affection. Sung by the soulful Rito Riba, the song has struck a chord with listeners, crossing 1.5 million views within just 8 hours of its release. The overwhelming response clearly reflects how much fans adore seeing Elvish and Jannat together on screen. The music video showcases the duo in a soft, romantic setting, where their chemistry feels effortless and genuine.

From subtle expressions to heartwarming moments, Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair leave viewers smiling throughout the song. Social media is flooded with positive reactions and heartfelt comments. Fans are praising not just the visuals but also the music and vocals. One user commented, “Wow! I’m so happy.” Another wrote, “I was eagerly waiting for this. The first reason is Jannat, the second is their amazing chemistry, the third is Rito Riba’s voice, and the fourth is that DMF always makes brilliant music videos.”

Many fans are already calling Tere Dil Mein a sure-shot super hit, predicting that it will dominate Valentine’s playlists this season. Even before the song’s release, Elvish and Jannat had sparked excitement by sharing a romantic poster on Instagram. In the poster, Elvish is seen wearing a casual pink t-shirt and jeans, while Jannat looks breathtaking in a saree.

The two are gazing into each other’s eyes, and their chemistry instantly caught fans’ attention. The caption further added to the buzz, revealing that Tere Dil Mein would be the first song for Valentine’s playlists and that its teaser would drop on the Play DMF YouTube channel. Tere Dil Mein boasts an impressive creative lineup. The song is sung by Rito Riba, composed by Rajat Nagpal, and written by Rana Sotal. Backed by Play DMF, the track blends soothing melodies with visually pleasing storytelling, making it a complete romantic package.