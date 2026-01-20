Neha Kakkar Breaks Silence On Divorce Buzz After Announcing Break From Work, Relationships

Singer Neha Kakkar has addressed the speculation surrounding her personal life after her recent announcement about taking a break from relationships and work sparked fresh rumours about trouble in her marriage with singer Rohanpreet Singh. The singer clarified her position amid growing online chatter, stating that assumptions being drawn from her post were misplaced.

The buzz began after Neha Kakkar shared a message on social media where she spoke about stepping back emotionally and professionally for a while. The post quickly triggered questions about whether the decision was linked to issues in her marriage. Several social media users interpreted the message as a sign of a possible separation, leading to widespread discussion and conjecture.

Responding to the speculation, Neha Kakkar stated that the break she referred to was a personal and mental reset rather than a statement about her marital status. She made it clear that people were reading too much into her words and drawing conclusions that were not rooted in fact. The singer emphasised that not every pause in work or personal reflection is connected to relationship troubles.

Neha and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020, and their relationship has often been in the public eye due to their frequent social media posts and collaborations. Over the years, the couple has shared moments from their personal lives, including performances, vacations, and celebrations, which has contributed to strong public interest in their marriage.

In her response, Neha urged people to avoid spreading rumours and to respect boundaries. She noted that public figures often choose to slow down or recalibrate without it meaning that something is wrong in their personal relationships. The singer also acknowledged that the constant scrutiny can be overwhelming, especially when personal decisions are immediately linked to speculation about private matters.

Rohanpreet Singh has not issued a separate statement regarding the rumours. However, the couple has previously addressed speculation about their relationship, often dismissing rumours and continuing to present a united front publicly. Neither Neha nor Rohanpreet has confirmed any marital issues.

The episode once again highlights how quickly social media narratives can form around celebrity lives. A single post, especially when vague or introspective, can be interpreted in multiple ways, often leading to misinformation. Neha’s clarification served as a reminder that artists and public figures also take breaks for reasons unrelated to controversy or personal upheaval.

Neha Kakkar remains one of the most prominent voices in Indian pop music, with a career spanning over a decade. While she has not specified how long her break will last, she reassured fans that it was a conscious decision focused on self care and balance.

As of now, there has been no official announcement suggesting any change in Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marital status. The singer’s response appears to be an attempt to put an end to speculation and redirect focus away from rumours and back to facts.