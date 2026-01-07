“Emotional Abuse Can Break You Completely”, Shefali Shah Opens Up on Painful Divorce From Harsh Chhaya 

Actress Shefali Shah is currently enjoying one of the most successful phases of her professional life, earning praise for her powerful performances across films and OTT platforms. However, behind this success lies a deeply personal journey marked by emotional struggles, difficult decisions, and immense inner strength. Recently, Shefali spoke candidly about her first marriage, divorce, and emotional abuse, shedding light on a topic that is still considered taboo in many societies.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah on Her First Marriage and Divorce

Shefali Shah was first married to actor Harsh Chhaya in 1994. At the time, the couple was quite popular, especially after appearing together in the television show Hasratein. However, their marriage did not last long, and the two divorced in 2000. In an interview with one of the media houses, Shefali revealed untold details about that phase of her life and spoke honestly about how emotionally difficult the marriage was for her.

Shefali Shah

Also Read: Hema Malini’s Haunted House Experience in Mumbai, When the Dream Girl Felt Suffocated Every Night

Opening up about her emotional state during that period, Shefali said that no one ever told her she was complete on her own. She shared that women are often made to believe they need relationships to feel validated. She explained that while good relationships can add value to life, their absence does not reduce a person’s worth. According to her, it took years of emotional ups and downs for her to truly understand this.

Shefali Shah

There comes a moment, she said, when the pain becomes unbearable and you realize that staying in such a situation will completely destroy you. Shefali revealed that a conversation with a close friend became the turning point in her life. Her friend asked her a life-changing question whether she would rather take the risk of never finding another partner or continue living in an unhappy marriage.

Shefali Shah

Without hesitation, Shefali chose freedom. She said she was ready to live alone for the rest of her life if that meant regaining her confidence, happiness, and sense of belonging. For her, staying in a place where she felt emotionally broken was not an option. One of the most impactful parts of Shefali Shah’s interview was her honest take on emotional abuse, a form of trauma that often goes unnoticed or dismissed. She explained how people tend to downplay emotional abuse by saying, “He didn’t hit you, did he?” This mindset, she said, is extremely dangerous. Being yelled at, screamed at, or constantly told that you are stupid may not leave physical scars, but it slowly destroys a person’s self-worth and identity.