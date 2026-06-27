‘Fairytales Are Real’: Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan Steal Hearts as Bridesmaids at Avantika Sundar’s Dreamy Goa Wedding

‘Fairytales Are Real’: Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan Steal Hearts as Bridesmaids at Avantika Sundar’s Dreamy Goa Wedding

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia gave fans a peek into one of the most elegant celebrity weddings of the year by sharing stunning photographs from Avantika Sundar’s intimate Goa wedding. Avantika, the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in a private ceremony.

Captioning the photo carousel on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, “Fairytales are real, I saw one today,” perfectly capturing the magical atmosphere of the celebrations.

Tamannaah and Trisha Turned Bridesmaids

One of the biggest highlights of the wedding was Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan stepping in as bridesmaids for the bride. The actresses looked elegant in coordinated ivory-and-beige sarees paired with minimal jewellery and neatly styled buns. The pictures showcased heartfelt moments between the bride and her closest friends.

Friendship, Laughter and Emotional Moments

Tamannaah’s Instagram post featured several candid moments from the celebrations, reflecting the warmth shared by the close-knit group. From joyful laughter to emotional embraces, the photos highlighted the bond between the bride and her friends.

Khushbu Sundar Pens an Emotional Note

Earlier, Khushbu Sundar had shared the first official wedding pictures along with an emotional message celebrating her daughter’s new beginning. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote that marriages are truly “made in heaven”.

The proud mother described the occasion as one that would remain etched in their hearts forever.

A Star-Studded Guest List

This intimate wedding witnessed the presence of several prominent names from the South Indian film industry. Celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Trisha Krishnan attended the celebrations.