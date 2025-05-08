Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip Shoved By Mukesh Chhabra In Vlog, Internet Slams ‘Classist’ Behaviour

Farah Khan’s YouTube cooking vlogs have unexpectedly turned her household cook, Dilip, into a viral sensation. With his humble charm, comic timing, and quick wit, Dilip has won hearts across the internet. However, a recent video featuring casting director Mukesh Chhabra has sparked outrage for the way he treated Dilip.

In the latest episode, Farah and Dilip visited Mukesh Chhabra’s home in Mumbai, continuing the usual fun and candid tone of the series. At one point in the vlog, Farah jokingly tries to get Dilip an acting break, taking him to Mukesh’s office and urging him to pose under good lighting. She playfully warns that other actors might block his view on screen.

Dilip, ever the entertainer, cheekily moves in front of Farah to pose. However, the mood shifted when Mukesh Chhabra grabbed Dilip’s arm and physically pushed him aside, even pointing a finger at him. A clip from the video, shared widely on Reddit, drew instant backlash from viewers.

Comments poured in condemning Mukesh’s behaviour. “Mukesh is the biggest bigot and asshole, pardon meri angrezi,” wrote one Reddit user. Another noted, “Even if this was scripted, you don’t treat someone this way. It’s not funny.” Many called the act classist and unnecessary, with one user adding, “That was so inappropriate. He got physical so quickly.”

As the clip gains traction online, both Farah Khan and Mukesh Chhabra have yet to address the controversy. While Dilip continues to enjoy his newfound fandom, many viewers are hoping this incident sparks a conversation about respect and dignity, regardless of a person’s role or background.