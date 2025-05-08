‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Shoot Halted After Junior Artiste Drowns In Kollur River Tragedy

The shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1, the highly anticipated prequel to Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster, has been temporarily halted following the tragic death of a junior artiste. MF Kapil, an aspiring actor from Kerala, drowned in the Kollur Souparnika River on Tuesday afternoon during a break from filming.

According to reports, Kapil entered the river for a swim post-lunch when he was swept away by a sudden current. Despite prompt efforts by local authorities and the fire department, his body was recovered only later that evening. Kollur police have registered a case, and investigations into the incident are currently underway.

The heartbreaking loss has cast a dark shadow over the film’s production, which has already faced a series of setbacks in recent months. Earlier, a bus ferrying junior artistes had overturned in Kollur—fortunately, no injuries were reported. The team also suffered major logistical issues when an expensive set was destroyed by sudden rains and strong winds. Moreover, the crew has faced scrutiny from the forest department over alleged disruption to local wildlife during the shoot.

Despite these hurdles, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have reaffirmed that the film will hit theatres as scheduled on October 2, 2025. Hombale Films recently released a behind-the-scenes video confirming the date and denying all rumours of a delay.

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film also features Jayaram, Kishore, and Jayasurya. Set during the rule of the Kadamba dynasty of Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 promises to expand the mythos of its predecessor with a larger scale and deeper historical context.