Aly Goni Says He Faced Religious Discrimination While House-Hunting With Jasmin Bhasin

Television couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who recently announced that they are moving in together, opened up about a distressing challenge in their personal journey — facing religious discrimination during their house hunt. Speaking on the InControversial podcast, Aly revealed how several housing societies denied them accommodation solely because of his religion.

“I’ve never faced any discrimination in the industry for being Kashmiri,” Aly said. “But during our house hunt, I experienced it multiple times. Even today, people say, ‘Hum Muslims ko ghar nahi dete’ (We don’t rent to Muslims).”

The actor added that the resistance mostly came from older individuals. “Zyada se zyada 10-12 saal aur jeene waale hain woh log, aur uske baad jal ke rakh ho jaaoge ya kabar mein chale jaaoge, toh kya karoge uss building ka?” he said, expressing his frustration at the bigotry they encountered.

Aly and Jasmin, who started out as best friends, fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. Their bond blossomed on the reality show, with Aly entering as a wildcard contestant to support Jasmin during an emotional phase. Their chemistry and open affection won the hearts of fans and even host Salman Khan. The couple have been inseparable since, and now, they’re taking the next step by living together.

Wedding bells might not be too far away either. In April, Aly’s friend and fellow actor Krishna Mukherjee hinted at their wedding plans on the Rush with Ruch podcast. “Iss saal ho rahi hai, ya fir agle saal ho rahi hai unki shaadi,” she said, suggesting that the couple could tie the knot by the end of this year.

On the work front, Aly currently appears in Laughter Chefs Season 2, alongside Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, and others, hosted by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh. Jasmin, meanwhile, was last seen in the Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di with Gippy Grewal, and will next be seen in Carry On Jattiye, co-starring Sargun Mehta and Sunil Grover.