‘Hatred Can Only Stain This Heaven’, Aly Goni Appealed To Stay Unite After Pahalgam Attack

TV actor Aly Goni, who is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, is hurt after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir as most of the people. After a few days of the attack, he has now shared some photos of Kashmir in which he called the place to be ‘heaven on earth’. In this post, the small-screen actor has also requested everyone for unity and said that heaven needs love, not hatred.

Let us tell you that Aly has shared many photos of Kashmir on his official Instagram handle in which he has showcased the beauty of the mesmerizing land. Snowy valleys, beautiful views, tourists enjoying sitting on Shikara in Dal Lake, tourists clicking photos wearing Kashmir’s traditional outfit and a peaceful evening is seen in these images.

Sharing the pictures with his fans, Ali Goni wrote in the caption, ‘Hatred can only stain this heaven… but love can heal its broken soul… let’s heal its wounds together. #WeAreOne’ Let us tell you that there was a terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam on 22 April. Most of the tourists enjoying with their families there were targeted. Many local people also lost their lives. 26 people lost their lives in this attack.

Soon after this, India took big decisions against Pakistan and terrorist who committed this crime. On the other hand, tourism has also been greatly affected in Kashmir valley. Reports said that 90 percent of bookings and trips have been cancelled, due to which the local people will have to face a lot of trouble. The valleys there are deserted and desolate. However, some adventurous people are still enjoying nature there.