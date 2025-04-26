Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Dr Nene Reveals Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Reason For Moving To London

There has been constant buzz over the past year about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli relocating to London. From regular sightings to sources close to the couple confirming the move, speculation has been rife. Now, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene, has offered some insight into why the star couple decided to shift their base abroad.

During a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr Nene praised Virat Kohli and shared an interesting anecdote about his interaction with Anushka. “I have a lot of respect for him. We’ve met multiple times; he’s a very decent human being,” Dr Nene said. He further revealed, “We spoke with Anushka once, and she mentioned that they were considering moving to London because they couldn’t enjoy their success here. Anything they do attracts so much attention. It becomes isolating.”

Dr Nene, who runs a popular health and wellness YouTube channel, also reflected on the downside of fame. “Even for us, there’s always a selfie moment. While it’s not a bad thing, at times it becomes intrusive, especially when you’re at dinner or spending private time. It gets harder, particularly for my wife. But Anushka and Virat are wonderful people — they just want to raise their kids normally,” he added.

In another video, Dr Nene spoke about feeling overshadowed by Madhuri’s immense fame. “I’m the accidental Yankee in King Arthur’s court,” he joked, admitting to occasionally struggling with being seen as just ‘Madhuri’s husband’. He encouraged viewers never to underestimate the power each individual holds to make a difference.

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, had earlier also hinted at the couple’s move. In an interview with Dainik Jagran, he said, “Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He will be shifting soon, but right now, he’s focused on spending time with his family and cricket.”

Anushka and Virat married in a dreamy ceremony in Italy in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. While Virat remains active in cricket, Anushka has been away from the big screen since her last major film, Zero, which released seven years ago.