Content Creator Misha Agrawal Passes Away Just Days Before 25th Birthday

Popular content creator Misha Agrawal has passed away just two days before her 25th birthday, leaving her fans and followers in shock. The heartbreaking news was announced by her family through her official Instagram account. As of now, the cause of her death has not been disclosed.

On Friday night, a somber post appeared on Misha’s Instagram page. It featured her name along with the dates “April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025,” indicating her untimely demise just ahead of her birthday. The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss.”

The note ended with a poignant message: “Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts.”

The announcement stunned her followers. One user commented, “Ideally it’s her birthday today… Please tell me it’s something like she’s reborn today, now that she’ll be 25.” Another wrote, “I really hope this is not true. She was such a beautiful, talented girl. The pain must be unimaginable. Prayers to her family.”

In response to the outpouring of grief, Misha’s sister, Mukta Agrawal, stepped in and commented, “Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care!” Mukta’s Instagram profile remains private.

Known for her relatable and candid videos about dating, friendship, and family, Misha had built a strong following on social media. Despite having around 3.5 lakh followers on Instagram, her videos often garnered millions of views. She also ran a YouTube channel titled The Misha Agrawal Show, where she continued to connect with her growing fan base.