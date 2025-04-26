Babil Khan Says Bollywood Broke Him: ‘It Hurt Me A Lot, Brought Pain, Anxiety’

Babil Khan, who stepped into Bollywood brimming with hope and excitement, has undergone a noticeable transformation over the past four years. No longer the wide-eyed newcomer, the actor now carries a more introspective and grounded outlook. Reflecting on this shift, Babil credits an unexpected source of inspiration. “I saw Ranbir Kapoor’s interview with Nikhil Kamath, where he wore this T-shirt that read ‘authenticity is transient’. That line really hit home,” he shared.

Explaining further, the Qala actor said, “When you’re in the public eye, people want to box you into one version of yourself. But the truth is, I’m constantly evolving. I’m not the same person I was four years ago, and I won’t be the same four years from now. That’s the beauty of it—just going without knowing where it’ll lead, but going anyway.”

The 25-year-old recently returned to screens with Logout, marking his comeback after a year-and-a-half hiatus. During that gap, Babil experienced his fair share of struggles within the industry. “I came in with open arms and a big heart, but it really hurt me. It broke me as a person and brought with it pain and anxiety,” he admitted.

Despite the emotional toll, Babil chooses to see his struggles as growth. “I wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything. They gave me a lens to rediscover what I loved as a child. I’ve learnt that if you keep asking ‘why me’, you miss the point. Everything that happens is a step towards your evolution.”

While his outlook may have shifted, Babil says his core remains unchanged. “People think if I’m not bouncing around, my values have changed. That’s not true. My perspective has changed, yes. But kindness has always been and still is my top priority. Without kindness, humanity has no chance.”