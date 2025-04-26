Seema Sajdeh Reveals Post-Divorce Dating Fears, Shares Hilarious Dating App Mishap

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, who was previously married to Sohail Khan for over two decades, has opened up about the emotional and personal challenges she faced after their divorce in 2022. The ex-couple’s split after 24 years surprised many, and Seema later garnered attention with her candid presence on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she spoke openly about her life, including her past relationship with Vikram Ahuja.

In a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, Seema reflected on the struggles of stepping back into the dating world after such a long marriage. “Honestly, for me, it was the worst part. Everyone told me to just go meet people and have fun. But I had watched too much Law & Order SVU. I kept thinking, what if he’s a serial killer?” she joked, admitting that her fear of dating the wrong person made the process nerve-wracking.

She also shared a hilarious anecdote about accidentally signing up for a dating app while tipsy. “I was drinking and someone suggested I join a dating app. The next morning, I realised I’d mistakenly selected ‘female’ as my preference because I thought they were asking about my gender,” she laughed.

Seema admitted she’s old-school when it comes to love and doesn’t fully understand modern dating lingo or platforms. Her honesty and humour about navigating dating again struck a chord with fans.

Speaking about her divorce from Sohail, Seema shared that ending the marriage wasn’t easy, but it was necessary. “When you’re constantly bickering, you’re not giving your 100% to your kids. The home environment becomes so tense, you can cut it with a knife,” she said.

Despite the separation, Seema maintains a strong bond with Sohail’s family. In a previous interview with India Today, she mentioned that her connection with them remains unbreakable. “We’ve lived so many years together, we’re still family. Our sons Nirvaan and Yohaan keep us connected. My years with them helped shape who I am today.”