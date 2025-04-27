Kashmira Shah Gave A Lovely House Tour, Also Revealed How She Got Married To Krushna

Bollywood actress and wife of popular comedian Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah recently gave us a look inside her stylish, unique, stunning, and heartwarming home. From an all-black kitchen to a cupboard full of memories, Kashmira’s tour was filled with sweet anecdotes, fun decor and some fun secrets of her house. Let’s explore the beauty of her house.

Kashmira Shah

Kashmira started her home tour with her kitchen which is a vision in black and white, with sleek black cabinets and classic white crockery. The open-style setup also has a serving platform that oozes modernity. Next was her living room which has an outstanding bold brick-patterned wallpaper, crisp white curtains and red upholstery that makes the space cozy and full of energy.

Kashmira Shah

Kashmira showed off a wall adorned with photos, including her cats and dogs. This wall is not just a decor, it is an adorable album that Kashmira has lovingly created. One of the most special things in Kashmira’s home is a hand-painted canvas of her sons. Showing this canvas, the actress proudly said, ‘This is hand-painted by a friend of mine.’ The painting has childhood pictures of her sons. Let us tell you that Kashmira’s house also has a temple corner which is quite beautiful.

Kashmira Shah

Sharing the glimpse of her bedroom, Kashmira said, ‘My mood is always bad so my family asked me to get mood lighting installed’. The bedroom has a luxurious green velvet bed wall and a TV that comes in and out of a shelf. Kashmera also revealed, ‘I never told how I got married. My mother was pestering me to get married. I was doing quite well at that time. I was career oriented. She consulted a Pandit ji and he said that my mother need not worry and I will find someone of my own. But his words turned out to be true. I met Abhishek, whom you all lovingly call Krushna Abhishek’.