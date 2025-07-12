Fatima And Ayesha Mishra Opened Up On The Taboo of Periods Instead of Making Ads And Movies, Deets Inside

No matter how many ads or movies are made to increase awareness among women, periods have always been a taboo topic about which girls still hesitate to speak openly. Actually, the reason for this is that even today, people’s reactions to this word in society are surprising. About which Fatima and Ayesha Mishra recently talked in a recent conversation, and openly spoke on the taboo of periods

In the latest interview, both these actresses talked about the taboo of periods. Talking on this issue, Ayesha said, ‘I don’t know when this psychology started in India that your period pads will first be wrapped in a newspaper and then in a black plastic bag. I want to say that is this such a thing that I am hiding it and we have always learned that if you are carrying your pad… if you are going in an airplane, we carry it completely hidden somehow.’

Ayesha Mishra further said, ‘Is it drugs or something that should be hidden? ‘ Psychologically, we have always been told that sanitary napkins should be hidden. I don’t know where all this started.’ On this, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, ‘You know what I enjoy the most. Whenever I get my period, I tell everyone that I have my period. After that, it is very funny to see the facial reactions of the people around. Even the women around make faces.’

Fatima further said, ‘But you know what, the more normally you speak, the more normally the other person will take it. I have a friend, this happens with her, she is married, she is not allowed to go to the kitchen during this time.’ Let us tell you that it is obvious that periods are still not being discussed openly and people choose to stay quiet on this topic.