Mini Mathur Expressed Her Concern About The Pressure A Woman Face In Society After Demise of Shefali Jariwala

After the sudden death of ‘Kaanta laga’ fame and Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala, a debate has started on social media and among celebrities. This debate is about anti-aging medicines, supplements, and treatments being taken to look young. After the demise of Shefali, it was revealed that she was taking anti-aging medicines and treatment to keep her skin glowing for a long time.

It was also revealed that Shefali Jariwala had taken an IV drip of Vitamin C on the day of her death. Investigation of Shefali’s death is going on, and it was revealed that she was taking anti-aging medicines and supplements on her own. She did not consult any doctor. Now, Mini Mathur has reacted to this and has emphasized being cautious and aware in the case of such procedures.

She also said that medical supervision is needed in such cases. In an interview given to Vicky Lalwani, Mini Mathur also expressed concern about the pressure that women have to bear to show themselves in a particular way in public. There is always pressure on them to look beautiful and fit, and said, ‘This is not a glamorous conversation, but the truth is that people should talk about these issues publicly so that awareness increases.’

Mini Mathur further said, ‘I am not sitting here to judge anyone who undergoes treatment or gets some cosmetic enhancements. But I believe that if you are not feeling good from the inside, then there is no point in looking good.’ At the same time, the anti-aging and skin treatment related to the death of Shefali Jariwala is going viral. When asked about the speculations being made about the cause of the accident, Mini Mathur said, ‘I am not qualified enough to talk about it. I don’t know what her medical report says, and I don’t believe everything I read online’.