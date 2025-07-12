US Teen Fools Internet With AI Selfies Featuring Bollywood Stars, Even Orry Reacts

A 19-year-old woman from the US, Jasmine, has taken the internet by storm after uploading a reel on Instagram showing her ‘posing’ with Bollywood’s biggest names — Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The catch? None of the photos are real.

Starry Selfies — But Make It AI

In her viral reel captioned “Bollywood celebs I met during my trip to India,” Jasmine casually dropped a slideshow of what looked like late-night selfies with A-list celebs. From the lighting to the awkward framing, the photos screamed authenticity — until viewers realised it was all AI-generated.

The video now boasts over 2.2 million views, and even desi social media regular Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was left speechless. He hilariously commented, “How? This is not possible,” followed by a meme-worthy “I will find you and I will stop you.”

One user joked, “Bro casually met everyone on the same day,” while another crowned her “Female 2.0 version of Orry.”

AI Prompt Goes Viral

Instead of gatekeeping, Jasmine generously shared the exact AI prompt she used to generate the fake celeb selfies:

“Take an extremely ordinary and unremarkable iPhone selfie… slight motion blur… awkward angle… the main character is me and [Bollywood actor] stands next to her, both caught in a casual, imperfect moment… background shows a lively [place] at night… authentic vibe of a poorly composed, spontaneous iPhone selfie.”

The genius behind the realism? It wasn’t glamour — it was deliberate mediocrity. From overexposure to messy framing, the photos perfectly mimicked badly timed fan selfies, tricking even the most eagle-eyed followers.

Will You Try It?

Jasmine’s reel has now become a challenge in itself, with followers queuing up to recreate their own versions. Some called it “peak delulu energy,” while others hailed it as “AI done right.” Either way, it’s one of the most creative uses of AI in influencer culture yet.