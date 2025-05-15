Filmmakers Recall Salman Khan’s Reaction To ‘Kaanta Laga’: ‘Stop Doing Sexy Songs’

Filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for shaping the early 2000s remix era with hits like Kaanta Laga, opened up about the backlash they faced following the song’s release. The video, which starred Shefali Jariwala as a bold, rebellious woman, stirred controversy for its portrayal of nightlife, sensuality, and provocative fashion choices—drawing not only public criticism but also a stern call from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, the duo shared that they even got an unexpected dressing down from Salman Khan, with whom they worked in Lucky: No Time for Love. “A big actor called us to his house and said, ‘You’ve got pure minds, stop doing such sexy songs, it doesn’t look good’,” Vinay recounted. When pressed, they confirmed that the actor was indeed Salman.

The filmmakers defended their creative evolution, pointing out how they had previously directed soft, melodious videos with artists like Falguni Pathak, Jagjit Singh, and Pankaj Udhas. Radhika recalled a turning point during a visit to Salman’s home. “He was working out, listening to a Jhankaar Beats remix of a Kishore Kumar song. That moment inspired the remix trend,” she said. The duo went on to create a string of popular but controversial remixes like Kaliyon Ka Chaman and Chadti Jawani.

They also revealed that several elements from Kaanta Laga came from real-life stories. Radhika spoke of a school friend who refused hand stamps at clubs and preferred them on her neck—a detail replicated in the video. She also mentioned being caught reading a women’s porn magazine in school, which inspired another shot.

Vinay added, “We had no idea that a fashion thong or a men’s porn magazine would trigger such an uproar. We just wanted to creatively explore a different sound and visual. But suddenly, we were accused of disturbing the moral fabric of the nation.”

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s conservative views on women’s attire have been highlighted before. Actor Palak Tiwari, who worked as an AD on Antim, once shared that Salman imposed a dress code on set, asking that all women be “covered, like good proper girls.” Though Palak later clarified that her comment had been misunderstood, she acknowledged Salman as someone deeply respectful and traditional.

Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with Kaanta Laga, went on to appear on Bigg Boss 13, hosted by none other than Salman Khan.