Javed Akhtar Urges Virat Kohli To Reconsider ‘Premature’ Test Retirement

Virat Kohli’s sudden decision to retire from Test cricket has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, leaving fans and fellow players alike in disbelief. At 36, the former Indian skipper was still seen as a vital figure in red-ball cricket despite a recent dip in form. His departure marks the end of a significant era in Indian Test cricket.

Joining the chorus of emotional tributes was acclaimed lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who expressed disappointment over Kohli’s decision. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Obviously Virat knows better, but as an admirer of this great player, I am disappointed by his rather premature retirement from Test cricket. I think there is still a lot of cricket in him. I sincerely request him to reconsider his decision.”

Virat’s announcement came unexpectedly on Saturday morning, just weeks before India’s Test series against England. It followed closely on the heels of Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format, intensifying the sentiment of transition within the squad.

Despite falling short of the 10,000-run milestone in Tests, Kohli leaves behind an illustrious legacy. He finishes with 9230 runs in 113 matches at an average of 46.8, ranking fourth on India’s all-time Test run-scorers list after legends like Tendulkar, Dravid and Gavaskar.

In an emotional farewell note shared on social media, Kohli looked back at his 14-year Test journey. “The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever… As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right,” he wrote. “I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude.”

As the Indian team prepares to enter a new chapter, fans are still coming to terms with the exit of one of its most passionate Test ambassadors. Whether Kohli reconsiders his decision or not, his legacy in whites will remain etched in cricketing history.