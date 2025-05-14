Romit Raj Opened Up On Facing Casting Couch In Industry, Creative Producer Asked Him To Sleep With Him

Small screen actor Romit Raj has done many superhit shows like ‘Shakalala BoomBoom’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Adalat’, etc. He also worked in two films, ‘Humdum’ and ‘Yatra’, but they were unsuccessful at the box office. The actor spoke openly about the casting couch that happened to him in an interview. He revealed that a creative producer had asked him to sleep with him in exchange for giving him work.

Romit Raj recently gave an interview in which the host asked, ‘A creative producer told you that you will have to do anything for the role, which was casting couch. This was mentioned during the # MeToo movement. What was it actually?’ Romit told, ‘To be honest, I have met very good people in my life. I have met very professional people. No one has ever misbehaved with me. And I have always worked only for work. But there was a person whom I met, and he was taking the names of very big superstars.’

Romit Raj further told about that creative producer, ‘He said Why should I remember you? If I am meeting you today, and if you get the film and these things happen, then… I said this is my work, which I have done, and you can cast me. You can take my audition, and if I am shooting for the role, then it is okay.’ The actor earlier said that the creative producer had pressurized him for the casting couch.

Rohit said, ‘He had tried two-three times. He pressurized me, you know, he kept repeating a name again and again, which was in the big league and is still in it. But obviously it was a lie and a false call that the call of the superstar has come, so he is talking… he is acting. And you should understand this. But what to think of the path which is not to be taken?’ Romit Raj said that the creative producer had told him that he had done a casting couch with a superstar. The actor did not reveal the name but said that the person with whom the casting couch happened was a superstar at that time and is still a superstar today.