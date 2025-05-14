Samay Raina Announced His Comeback Tour After Months of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Deets Inside

After months of controversy over the show ‘India’s Got Latent’, comedian Samay Raina has finally announced his comeback tour. He was seen in a public place after a long time, and during this, the paparazzi also captured him. During this, there was laughter and fun between them. Samay appeared in a very relaxed, chill, and fun mood. Fans were thrilled to see him so happy.

After the controversy over ‘India’s Got Latent’, comedian Samay Raina’s life is getting back on track. He was seen at the screening of the web series ‘Junoon’ in Mumbai. During this, when the paparazzi asked him questions, he answered them very comfortably. A photographer asked Samay Raina, ‘Brother, when is the show coming back?’ He said, ‘Hey’ and then laughed. When Samay was asked about the web series, for whose screening he had come, he said, ‘I have not seen this series. I went to the gym to work out. This is my friend, and I have just come with him. I don’t know what you are talking about.’

Let us tell you that Samay announced his comeback tour on Instagram. He said that he will tour Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will start in Cologne on June 5 and end in Sydney on July 20 this year. He will tour the UK and Europe. The comedian also said that the set will include a reference to the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy.

The standup comedian further wrote, ‘The toughest times of my life make the best comedy. See you on tour.’ Let us tell you that Samay Raina used to run his show ‘India’s Got Latent’ on YouTube. Many celebrities used to come to it. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia came on the show as a guest. He made a lewd joke about parents to a contestant, which caused controversy across the country.