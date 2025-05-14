Netizens Took A Dig At Salman Khan For His Bulging Belly During A Dance Performance In Vancouver Concert

After the recent failure of Salman Khan’s film ‘Sikander’, a dance video of the actor is creating a storm on the internet. Actually, people have held their heads after seeing Salman dancing in this new dance video, since Salman’s belly is seen hanging and bulging in this viral video. Actually, a throwback dance video of Salman Khan from The Vancouver Concert has come into the discussion only because his belly is visible in it.

Salman Khan

Let us tell you that in this viral video, he is seen dancing with girls to the song ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from his own film. Everything was fine, but during some moves, his T-shirt went up, and an accident happened. Actually, after seeing the belly peeking from inside, people have now raised questions about his fitness. Now people started reacting to this video and said, ‘Take retirement from films’.

Salman Khan

Another said, ‘Brother, now you will be old, how fit will you be?’. Another said, ‘You have become old, your body has become heavy, so you are unable to move. what’s the concert? Unfortunately, there is no retirement age for actors. At the same time, another wrote for Salman, ‘Shopping mall of overacting, where is the dance brother?’

Salman Khan

Let us tell you here that many films of Salman Khan are in the news at this time. It is being said that there is also a possibility of making ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’. At the same time, there is a lot of discussion about films like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, ‘Kick 2’, and ‘Dabangg 4’. Apart from this, recently, news came that Salman is considering playing the role of an army officer in the 2020 film based on Galvan Valley. If everything goes well, the film will go on the floor by the end of 2025.