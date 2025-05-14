Priyanka Chopra Seen Enjoying Mother’s Day In Park With Her Daughter Malti Marie And Nick Jonas

On Mother’s Day, many well-known celebs shared posts on social media and showed glimpses of the celebration. Now, Hollywood singer Nick Jonas has also shared many photos with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The three celebrated with simplicity in a park in New York, however, this post has touched the hearts of the fans. Since they spent time amidst nature under the shade of a tree.

Priyanka Chopra With Malti

Sharing the picnic photos on social media, Nick wrote in the caption, ‘Mother’s Day with my Priyanka Chopra in the park.’ On this special occasion, Priyanka was seen in a casual look. A board was seen in her hand, on which Happy Mother’s Day was written, and daughter Malti Marie was in her lap. In another photo, Malti is lying on the ground, and Papa Nick is sitting next to her. There is also a pet dog nearby.

Nick Jonas Post

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick had spread their charm at the Met Gala. The couple posed together on the red carpet. PC’s look was also praised. Priyanka has many projects. Her Heads of State will be released in 2025. She has ‘The Bluff’, ‘Krrish 4’, and ‘Judgement Day’. She is also shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film.

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra is often seen enjoying her private family time with her daughter, who was born through surrogacy. Nick and Priyanka often visit India and visit spiritual places to seek the blessings of god. Recently, the couple was seen in Priyanka’s brother Siddharth’s wedding, which was enjoyed in a complete fun manner in the presence of friends and family.