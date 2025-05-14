Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Reached Premanand Maharaj Ji In Vrindavan For Third Time, Seen Chanting

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been away from the film screen for quite some time, though she is often in the headlines. After Virat Kohli retired from the Test match on May 12, he was seen with the actress at the Mumbai airport. And now both of them have reached Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan and met him there. Their video has surfaced on social media, where the actress has also asked questions.

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have gone to Swami Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram for the third time. In the video, first, both bow down in front of Maharajji and then ask them to sit and ask the couple, ‘Are you happy?’ So both smile and say, ‘Yes, Guruji.’ So Maharaj ji said, ‘Yes, it should be fine.’ After this, Premanand ji gives them the blessings of God and emphasizes chanting the name.

During this, Anushka Sharma asks Maharajji, ‘Will it happen by chanting the name?’ So he replied, ‘Yes.’ Along with this, he also advised walking on the right path and not running towards fame. He told the actress and the cricketer to change their inner thinking. Nothing happens from the outside. They met for 7:14 minutes, and in the end, both of them joined hands and bowed down to each other. And Maharajji also covered them with a chunari as a blessing.

Anushka Sharma is the mother of two children. She gave birth to Vamika and Akay and is living a happy life with Virat Kohli. She was last seen on screen in 2018. She was seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan. But the film was a failure at the box office. After this, she will be seen in ‘Chakda Express’, whose release is stuck.