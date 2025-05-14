‘If You Are Taking Pictures of My Children, My Kali Form Will Come Out’, Preity Zinta Revealed Her No-Photo Policy

Bollywood celebs have now started hiding their children from the world. Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had taken this decision. And now Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chopra, and other actors have joined this, who do not want to show their children’s faces to anyone nor get photographed by the paparazzi. Now, Preity Zinta has also adopted a no-photography policy for her twins Jai and Gia.

Let us tell you that the actress welcomed her twins through surrogacy in 2021 and hid their identity. Now she has requested people not to take photos of the children without her permission. Preity Zinta emphasized her rule of not taking photos in a question-and-answer session with people on X and requested everyone to respect her privacy.

A user asked the actress, ‘What is one thing fans do not know about you?’ Preity Zinta wrote, ‘I do not like taking photos in temples, early in the morning after the flight, in the bathroom, and during security checks. I like that you come and ask me for photos in all these situations. But taking photos on your own without permission does not seem right. If you are taking photos of my children, then my form of Kali will come out.’

The actress further wrote, ‘Otherwise, I am a very happy person. Do not make videos without my permission. This is really disturbing. You ask me comfortably, and please leave the children alone.’ Preity Zinta is rarely spotted. For the past few days, she was in the headlines due to IPL 2025. She married Gene Goodenough and welcomed twins. Although she shares pictures of the children. But the face is hidden. The actress is also active in social work. In 2019, he adopted 34 girls from an orphanage in Rishikesh.