Netizens Are Shocked To See Neil Nitin Mukesh Getting Angry On Anushka Sen In A Viral Video!

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is often in the news headlines for his professional life. However, this time something weird has happened since a video of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka Sen is going viral on social media. This video is quite shocking, because looking at Neil’s body language, it seems that he is very angry at Anushka. He is scolding her, and the actress also looks scared.

Ever since this video went viral on social media, people have been surprised to see the video of the conversation between Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka Sen on the red carpet. In this clip, Neil is seen saying something to Anushka, which people are considering rude. They are guessing the tension between these two. One user commented, ‘Is Neil Nitin Mukesh angry with Anushka Sen?’ While another wrote, ‘Something big has happened.’

Seeing the video on the internet, some users said, ‘He must have done something cheap.’ Another writes, ‘Neil is a very beautiful person, but what happened to him suddenly.’ Let us tell you that this incident happened during the ‘Hai Junoon’ musical night. Stars like singer Shankar Mahadevan and Shaan were seen in it. Big personalities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka, and Neil also attended this event.

Talking about the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen in ‘Hisab Barabar’. And if we talk about Anushka Sen, then let us tell you that this 22-year-old actress is famous for the show ‘Baalveer’. She has also appeared in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and ‘Dil Dosti Dilema’. This year, she was seen in the ‘Kill Dil – The Heartbreak Club’ web series on Prime Video.