Govinda Says ‘Don’t Suffocate Me,’ Claims Conspiracy Against Him, Alleges Even Krushna Abhishek Used To Insult Him

Veteran actor Govinda has publicly accused people close to him of creating unnecessary pressure and criticism in his life, telling his wife Sunita Ahuja not to “suffocate” him with interference and claims that a conspiracy is being orchestrated against him. In a candid interview, Govinda said that even his nephew and actor Krushna Abhishek was being used to “insult” him, signalling ongoing tension in what has become a very public family and career dispute.

Govinda, one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved comic actors of the 1990s and 2000s, has in recent times been at the centre of controversy related to his personal and professional associations. Over the last several months, various disagreements involving him and his family members have played out across media channels, stirring intense discussion among fans and industry observers.

In his recent remarks, Govinda expressed frustration, saying that certain actions and statements by those he considers close have made him feel “suffocated” and unfairly targeted. He said that he feels a sense of conspiracy unfolding around him, and that it is affecting both his personal peace and his public image. “I don’t want to live under pressure,” he said. “Don’t suffocate me with these unfounded things.”

Part of his grievance, Govinda explained, is that some of the people in his circle do not support him in genuine ways, but instead contribute to narratives that he believes are harmful or disrespectful. He specifically mentioned Krushna Abhishek, his nephew, whom he claims has been used to deliver remarks that Govinda feels are demeaning or insulting. Govinda did not detail specific instances or quotes but emphasised that the dynamic has been hurtful and unproductive.

Govinda’s comments seem to reflect deeper tensions that have surfaced over time within his family. In previous months, there were disputes that spilled into public view, including disagreements over personal and professional matters. While Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for decades, some reports suggested that misunderstandings between them and other family members had become a point of strain.

In his recent statement, Govinda appeared to appeal for space and respect. He asked that his personal choices and life not be subject to unfair scrutiny or misrepresentation. He also sought to clarify that despite the pressures around him, he remains committed to his values and his own sense of dignity. “I have worked hard in my life,” he said, reflecting on his long journey in films, “and I do not want to be dragged into narratives that reduce my identity to controversy.”

Public reaction to his remarks has been mixed. Some fans expressed sympathy and urged Govinda to prioritise his peace and well-being over online debate or family drama. Supporters noted that no professional artist should have to deal with constant public scrutiny over personal relationships, especially when the details are private and complex.

Others called for more context, saying that statements involving family tension cannot be fully understood without hearing from all those involved. They pointed out that disputes within families, especially high-profile ones, are often multi-layered and tend to be oversimplified in media coverage.

Krushna Abhishek has not yet issued a detailed response to Govinda’s latest comments. Social-media users continue to debate the situation, with some urging both parties to address the matter privately rather than through public forums.

For now, Govinda’s message centres on his desire to be treated with respect and understanding, and on his plea for those around him to avoid adding pressure that makes him feel overwhelmed. His remarks offer a glimpse into the personal challenges that even well-known public figures face when private relationships intersect with public scrutiny.