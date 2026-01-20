Akshay Kumar’s Security Convoy Meets With Accident in Juhu, Actor Helps Injured Auto Driver

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was involved in a shocking road accident on Monday evening while returning home from a shoot. The incident took place near Silver Beach Cafe in Juhu, when the actor was travelling from the airport to his residence. Though the accident appeared severe, no lives were lost, and the actor is reported to be completely safe. According to initial reports, a speeding Mercedes car rammed into an auto-rickshaw, which then lost control and crashed into Akshay Kumar’s security van.

Due to the impact, the security vehicle further collided with the actor’s SUV, resulting in a chain-reaction accident that caused panic in the area. The auto-rickshaw was badly damaged, and both the driver and a passenger were briefly trapped under the security vehicle. They were rescued within minutes and immediately rushed to the hospital. The auto driver sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses revealed that moments after the vehicles came to a halt, Akshay Kumar stepped out of his SUV along with his security team. Demonstrating calm and concern, the actor reportedly helped lift the damaged auto-rickshaw and assisted in rescuing the injured individuals. A witness told one of the media houses, “It was terrifying to witness the accident, but thankfully everyone is safe.”

The quick response from Akshay and his team played a crucial role in ensuring the injured were attended to without delay. Soon after the incident, a video of the accident began circulating on social media, causing concern among fans. The footage shows the aftermath of the crash, including an overturned vehicle and locals rushing to help those trapped inside. The visuals triggered widespread worry, especially among Akshay Kumar’s admirers.

However, sources have clarified that while there was temporary chaos at the scene, the accident was not fatal, and no one suffered life-threatening injuries. The Mumbai Police arrived at the spot promptly, managed traffic, and brought the situation under control. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, including the role of the speeding Mercedes involved in the collision.