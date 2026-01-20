Shah Rukh Khan Faces Mixed Reactions For Taking Fan’s Phone Trying To Take Selfie At Riyadh Awards Event

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a prestigious international awards ceremony, where several of his videos and pictures quickly went viral on social media. While fans were thrilled to see the global icon on an international stage, one particular clip has sparked debate online, drawing both criticism and strong support from his admirers.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Video Went Viral

In the now-viral video from the awards show, Shah Rukh Khan is seen on stage when a fan approaches him and attempts to take a selfie. Smiling calmly, the actor gently takes the phone from the fan and gestures for him to look toward the professional cameraman positioned in front of the stage. Moments later, Shah Rukh returns the phone. Soon after, another person tries to take a selfie with him.

Shah Rukh Khan

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Security Convoy Meets With Accident in Juhu, Actor Helps Injured Auto Driver

Once again, the actor politely indicates that the person should look toward the official camera. He then hands over a trophy, poses for the photographers with his trademark smile, and continues with the event proceedings. The clip is being widely shared with the caption, “During the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, a fan tried to take a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, and the actor took his phone.”

Shah Rukh Khan

Following the video’s circulation, social media users have been divided in their reactions. Some critics labeled Shah Rukh Khan as arrogant, claiming he could have allowed the selfie. However, a large section of fans quickly came to his defense, calling the criticism unfair and misleading. One user commented, “Are these people stupid? He’s clearly telling them that an official photographer will take the picture so the trophy is visible too. It’s a simple thing to understand.”

Shah Rukh Khan

Another fan wrote, “SRK is following the event protocol. Official photos are taken while awards are being handed out. There’s no reason to troll him for doing his job professionally.” Many fans pointed out that international award ceremonies often follow strict protocols, especially when celebrities are on stage and official photographs are required for media coverage.