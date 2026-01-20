Shah Rukh Khan Strikes Pose With Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-Jae, Fans Go Wild At Joy Awards 2026

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan created a social-media buzz when he posed for photos with international stars Millie Bobby Brown and Lee Jung-Jae at the Joy Awards 2026. The trio’s candid images from the event quickly spread online, sending fans into a frenzy and driving conversations about global camaraderie in entertainment.

The Joy Awards, held this year in a glamorous setting, brought together talent from across film and streaming platforms, celebrating achievements that resonate with audiences both in India and abroad. It was a moment that drew attention not just for the accolades, but also for how it showcased cross-cultural friendships among some of the biggest names in cinema and television.

Shah Rukh Khan, known as one of Indian cinema’s most influential figures, attended the ceremony in a sharp, elegant outfit that reflected his classic red-carpet style. His appearance was met with applause and cheers from fans and media alike, continuing his long legacy as a global ambassador for Bollywood.

Millie Bobby Brown, acclaimed for her work in international television and film, was also in attendance. She and Shah Rukh were photographed smiling widely while posing with Lee Jung-Jae, the South Korean star whose global profile soared after the success of international hits. The three appeared relaxed and cordial, presenting a snapshot of cross-industry respect and mutual admiration.

Joy Awards hatıra fotoğrafında Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae, Shah Rukh Khan ve Oscar Isaac gibi dünyaca ünlü isimlerin yanında ülkemizden Hande Erçel, Tuba Büyüküstün, Barış Arduç ve Halit Ergenç de yer aldı.pic.twitter.com/pcb6nMWgAj — Pop Fest (@PopFestTR) January 19, 2026

When images and short video clips of their interaction began circulating on social media, fans responded with excitement. Many users shared the pictures with captions highlighting the significance of actors from different parts of the world standing together. Comments ranged from appreciation for the friendly moment to admiration for Shah Rukh’s continued relevance on the global stage.

“What a moment for global cinema,” one fan wrote, capturing the sentiment felt by many who saw the snapshot as more than just a picture, but as a symbol of unifying entertainment cultures. Others emphasised how Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at international events helps draw attention to Indian cinema’s growing influence on the world stage.

Millie Bobby Brown’s interaction with Shah Rukh also drew praise. Viewers commented on the warmth of their exchange, noting that the shared smiles and ease suggested genuine respect between artists from very different backgrounds and industries. Lee Jung-Jae’s inclusion added another layer to the moment, as he has become increasingly visible on the international awards circuit.

The Joy Awards itself was a night filled with notable appearances. Celebrities from across continents gathered to celebrate their peers, deliver acceptance speeches, and support projects that have resonated deeply with audiences. Performances, tributes and red-carpet highlights made it a memorable evening for attendees and viewers alike.

For Shah Rukh Khan, the event added another highlight to a year marked by continued global recognition. Over the past several years, his work has increasingly drawn international attention, with collaborations and cameo appearances in non-Indian films, as well as invitations to major global film festivals and ceremonies. His easy rapport with stars such as Millie Bobby Brown reflects how entertainment is increasingly interconnected, with audiences no longer confined by geographic boundaries.

Fans of all three stars created memes, shared GIFs, and posted reactions on platforms like Instagram, X and Facebook within hours of the photos being released. Some even dubbed the trio a “power group,” celebrating the convergence of Bollywood, Hollywood and Korean entertainment in a single frame.

The moment underlines how award shows are evolving into global platforms where cultural exchange is visible and celebrated. Celebrities who once operated primarily within their national industries now frequently share stages and screens, reflecting the changing dynamics of global entertainment.

As the Joy Awards 2026 continues to be discussed online, the image of Shah Rukh Khan, Millie Bobby Brown and Lee Jung-Jae remains one of its most shared highlights, a snapshot that captured a moment of cross-industry appreciation and fan excitement that resonated far beyond the auditorium.