‘Reworking Old Music Is Creative Bankruptcy’, Javed Akhtar Reveals Why He Refused to Write Lyrics for Border 2

The recently released songs of the upcoming film Border 2 have stirred a major debate among audiences. While a section of listeners has appreciated the music, many fans feel that the songs lack the emotional depth and patriotic magic of the original Border. As comparisons intensified on social media, several users demanded that the makers bring back Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar, the iconic composer-lyricist duo behind the original film’s unforgettable soundtrack.



Amid this discussion, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has now revealed that he was indeed approached for Border 2, but he personally refused to be a part of the project. In an interview with one of the media houses, Javed Akhtar spoke candidly about his decision to decline the offer. He described the idea of revisiting or reworking old musical glory as intellectual and creative bankruptcy.

He said that while the makers requested him to write songs for Border 2, he chose to step away because he strongly believes that creative work should move forward, not rely on the past. According to him, if an old song has already achieved greatness, trying to recreate or extend it only shows a lack of confidence in creating something fresh. He emphasized that filmmakers should either make completely new songs or accept that recreating the same level of brilliance is not always possible.

Javed Akhtar further explained his stance by referring to the classic war film Haqeeqat, which featured legendary patriotic songs like Kar Chale Hum Fida and Main Yeh Sochkar Uske Dar Se Utha Tha. He pointed out that despite the massive popularity of those songs, they were not reused in later war films. Instead, new compositions were created and audiences embraced them. His message was clear: every film deserves its own identity, especially when it comes to music.

Since the release of Border 2 songs, fans have been vocal online. Many feel that the soundtrack does not evoke the same patriotic intensity as the original film, whose songs remain timeless even decades later. This sentiment is what triggered demands for the return of the original creative team. However, Javed Akhtar’s strong words have added a new perspective to the discussion, highlighting the importance of originality over nostalgia.