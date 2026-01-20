Farhana Bhatt Faces Shocking Allegations As Her Ex Staff Shared Personal Chats And Audios, Sparked Controversy

A major controversy has erupted around Farhana Bhatt, the runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, after a series of allegations, photos, videos, and an audio clip began circulating on social media. These claims have triggered intense debate online, with netizens questioning the fairness of the show and accusing the makers of favoritism. It is important to note that these are allegations and claims, and no official confirmation has been made so far.

Farhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt Faces Allegations

According to several social media users, Farhana Bhatt allegedly had close ties with members of the Bigg Boss creative team. Viral photos and videos reportedly show her in friendly settings with individuals linked to the show’s creatives. Following this, some viewers have accused the makers of creating a favorable narrative for Farhana, which they claim helped her reach the finale.

Farhana Bhatt

Adding fuel to the fire, an X user shared an audio clip, allegedly featuring members of the creative team promoting Farhana’s side of the story while undermining other contestants. Based on these claims, some users have even linked Farhana’s alleged influence to the eviction of contestant Basheer Ali, holding her team responsible. The controversy deepened after reports surfaced that Bhaskar Bhatt, a former senior creative at Endemol Shine India is a close friend of Farhana Bhatt.

Farhana Bhatt

Social media users have pointed to this connection as evidence of possible bias, though no official statement from the channel or production house has been released. One user wrote online, “The truth can never be hidden. Today everyone knows that Farhana Bhatt has a strong connection with the Endemol creative team. She planned everything and tarnished the reputation of other contestants.” The issue escalated further when Yash, who claims to be Farhana Bhatt’s former associate, came forward with screenshots and alleged evidence.

Farhana Bhatt

Yash stated that Farhana’s friends within the Bigg Boss creative team helped shape a positive online environment for her, which he claims contributed to her becoming the runner-up. Yash also alleged that a person named Adil Saeed was part of the Bigg Boss creative team and deliberately hid his identity by wearing a mask during on-camera appearances. According to him, Adil is also linked to Young Filmistan, the team associated with Farhana Bhatt. Additionally, Yash claimed that he was not paid his dues despite working as a social media manager and PR associate for Farhana and her team.