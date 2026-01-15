Hema Malini Fires Back at Online Critics Over ‘Cold’ Expression While Awarding Medals

Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini faced a wave of online criticism this week after a video of her presenting medals at a sports event went viral, prompting many social media users to comment on her seemingly neutral expression. Malini has now responded directly to the backlash, telling critics not to complain about her demeanour if they see her smile.

A clip from a recent sports event in Mathura showed Malini, a longtime parliamentarian and cultural figure, handing out medals to young athletes. In the video, she appeared to maintain a calm, composed expression throughout the ceremony, without the overt smiles or handshakes some viewers expected. Social media users quickly reacted to the footage, with several accusing her of displaying a “cold” or “rude” expression while engaging with participants.

Many comments reflected frustration that she did not visibly celebrate the young winners or offer congratulatory gestures. Some users even drew unfavourable comparisons to other public figures, with one remark reportedly branding her as “Jaya Bachchan ki chhoti behen”, a reference to another celebrity who has faced similar criticism for her public demeanour.

The backlash gained enough traction online that Malini addressed it in person on Thursday, while stepping out to cast her vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai. After marking her ballot and posing for photographs with the media, she made a point of showing her cheerful side. Addressing the cameras, she said, “I am smiling, okay? Now don’t complain that I never smile,” in a clear nod to those who had criticised her earlier expression.

Her response quickly spread across social platforms, with supporters sharing images of her smiling during the voting interaction. The incident highlights how even routine public duties, whether attending a sports event or participating in an election, can become the subject of intense scrutiny for public figures, particularly those with long careers in both entertainment and politics.

Malini’s critics framed their online remarks as a reaction to what they saw as a lack of warmth or enthusiasm at a youth-focused event. Those defending her, however, argued that a single video clip should not define a person’s character or demeanour, especially in the context of a formal function where protocol and decorum often take precedence. Independent observers noted that public expectations of constant cheerfulness from political leaders can sometimes overlook cultural norms of restraint and dignity in official roles.

The debate around Malini’s expression also underscores how social media amplifies moments that may otherwise pass with little notice in live settings. In recent years, other public figures have faced similar online commentary for their expressions or body language captured in brief clips, a trend reflecting broader shifts in how audiences engage with and interpret visual content.