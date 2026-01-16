Yo Yo Honey Singh Seen Immersed In Spirituality Seen Doing Rudrabhihsek At Neeleshwar Mahadev in Haridwar 

Bollywood’s popular rapper and music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has once again grabbed headlines, but this time for a mix of controversy, clarification, and spirituality. After facing backlash for a controversial remark during a recent concert in Delhi, the singer visited Haridwar’s Neeleshwar Mahadev Temple, where he was seen performing Rudrabhishek and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. His devotional photos and videos are now going viral on social media.

The controversy began when Honey Singh made an obscene comment about the cold weather while performing at a concert in Delhi. A clip from the event quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism across social media platforms. Many users accused the singer of using offensive language and being insensitive, especially considering his influence on young audiences. As the criticism intensified, Honey Singh clarified that the viral clip was edited and circulated out of context, which led to misunderstandings.

However, the damage had already been done, and the issue continued to trend online. Responding to the outrage, Yo Yo Honey Singh took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology. In his video message, the rapper apologized to anyone who felt hurt or offended by his words. He also provided context behind his statement, revealing that his intention was not to offend but to send a social message to Gen-Z.

Honey Singh explained that he had recently interacted with doctors who informed him about the rising cases of sexually transmitted diseases among young people. According to him, he wanted to promote awareness about safe sex and condom usage, but chose a language that many found inappropriate. “I tried to communicate in a way that Gen-Z understands, but I realize that my choice of words was wrong,” he said, adding that he regrets the misunderstanding.

Amid the controversy, Honey Singh sought spiritual peace by visiting Haridwar, one of India’s holiest cities. The singer was spotted at the Neeleshwar Mahadev Temple, where he performed Rudrabhishek with complete devotion. Photos and videos shared online show Honey Singh dressed traditionally, deeply immersed in prayers, and performing rituals with full reverence. Fans praised the singer for turning towards spirituality during a challenging phase and appreciated his humble demeanor at the temple.