Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts By Paying Off The Debt of A Young Girls’s Father at BMC Polling Booth, Video Goes Viral

As voting began on Thursday across 29 municipal bodies in Maharashtra, several Bollywood celebrities stepped out to exercise their democratic right. Among them, Akshay Kumar drew special attention, not just for voting early in Mumbai, but for a heartwarming gesture that has now gone viral on social media. Akshay Kumar was among the first few celebrities to cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Akshay Kumar Won The Hearts of Fans

After voting, the actor briefly interacted with the media gathered outside the polling station. Addressing photographers, Akshay said, “Today is the day when the remote control will come into our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote.” His message encouraging civic participation was widely appreciated. As Akshay Kumar walked towards his car after voting, a young girl approached him, requesting financial help.

She emotionally explained that her father was under heavy debt and pleaded with the actor to help them come out of the crisis. Overwhelmed, the girl even tried to touch Akshay Kumar’s feet while making her request. Instead of ignoring her, Akshay Kumar stopped immediately, listened to her patiently, and asked her to share her phone number with a member of his team.

When the girl again bent down to touch his feet, the actor gently stopped her and said, “Don’t do that, beta.” The moment, captured on camera, has been widely shared across social media platforms and is winning hearts. Fans and netizens were quick to praise the actor for his compassion and humility. A user said, “Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have very big hearts.” Another said, “Wow! Akshay Kumar sir, great job.” One commented, “Big-hearted.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, several prominent personalities were seen voting during the BMC elections, including Suniel Shetty, Gulzar, and Nana Patekar. Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, after casting her vote, told one of the media houses, “I urge everyone to come out and vote, just like I came out to vote this morning. If you want safety, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all need to take responsibility and vote.”