Netizens Raising Questions On Ankita Lokhande Showing Off Her Love Bite In Camera, Pictures Inside

Famous TV actor Samarth Jurel recently celebrated his birthday with great pomp on April 30 with his friends from the industry. On this occasion, he invited all his friends from the industry, including Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, and Manisha Rani. Some glimpses of both have come out from this party, in which the couple is seen posing together. However, amidst all this, people’s eyes are stuck somewhere else.

Samarth Jurel

Let us tell you that Ankita has shared a video inside the car on her Instagram story, in which she is seen with her husband Vicky Jain and her friends, and is seen wishing Samarth a happy birthday. At the same time, some glimpses have come out from the paparazzi camera, in which people are asking questions about the love bite seen on Ankita’s body.

Ankita Lokhande

We must tell you that Vicky and Ankita Lokhande have a very good bond with Samarth since they worked together in Laughter Chefs. When she was seen posing with Vicky in front of the paparazzi at this party, people noticed the love bite, and everyone started commenting fiercely on the pictures. Many of the people have said, ‘Did anyone notice the love bite?’

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

However, many people have also said that Ankita does not look comfortable in this outfit. Some users said, ‘It is not clear whether she is hiding the love bite or showing it off in the camera for publicity’. Apart from this, a dance video has also surfaced from this party in which Ankita Lokhande is seen dancing with Elvish Yadav with her arms around each other. Let us tell you that Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are one of the funniest celebrity couples in the cooking-based reality show ‘Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2’.