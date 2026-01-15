Sonam Kapoor Praises Rani Mukerji, Calls Her the ‘Greatest Ever’ Star of Mardaani 3: Read Here!

Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for the ‘G.O.A.T’ Rani Mukerji while applauding the trailer of her much-awaited film, Mardaani 3. Since the action-packed trailer dropped, excitement has gripped not only netizens but also members of the film fraternity, who are eagerly awaiting the sequel. As Rani Mukerji completes an iconic 30-year journey in cinema, both the actress and her upcoming release are being showered with admiration from Bollywood celebrities.

Joining the celebrations, Sonam Kapoor recently praised Rani, hailing her as ‘the greatest ever’ and a true inspiration in Indian cinema. Her words reflected respect, gratitude, and admiration for Rani’s enduring impact and fearless performances nationwide.

Sonam Kapoor Says Rani Mukerji Is the Ultimate GOAT

“Rani, you are one of the greatest ever in Indian cinema. You are a G.O.A.T for me and I don’t know how many actors and girls across our country.” Wishing Rani all the best for Mardaani 3, Sonam added, “Your hunger and your passion is truly incredible. It feels amazing to have seen you work so closely and seen you spread so much joy.. You are going to kill it with Mardaani 3! Rooting for you always! (red heart emoji).”

Earlier, Anil Kapoor also shared a post on social media, “Dear Rani, 30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, sellable, tradable, watchable and above all, truly brilliant – as an actress, friend and human being! Congratulations on this incredible journey, and wishing you all the very best for Mardaani 3. Always rooting for you.” The two had also shared the screen space in the movie Nayak: The Real Hero.

Meanwhile, Rani marked the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti by flying kites in Gujarat, while simultaneously beginning promotions for her upcoming film. Overwhelmed by the affection pouring in for Mardaani 3, the actress addressed the people of Ahmedabad with gratitude, excitement, and heartfelt words, thanking them for their constant support. “I’m so happy to be in Gujarat, to be in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is such an auspicious date, and I am thrilled to see the love for Mardaani here. Thank you so much for giving me my film this kind of love. It is really precious. Thank you.”

More Details on Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta, known for The Railway Men, Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and marks Rani Mukerji’s return as the iconic cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film promises a hard-hitting narrative that explores another grim and unsettling social reality.

The franchise has earlier addressed powerful issues like human trafficking and the terror of a serial rapist, earning critical acclaim. Continuing this legacy, Mardaani 3 aims to intensify its social commentary. The much-awaited film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 30 across global cinema screens.