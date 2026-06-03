“Let Me Check My Whatsapp Group”, Shehnaaz Gill’s Hilarious Reply to Being Called Shubman Gill’s Sister Wins the Internet

Actress and reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill recently delighted fans with her trademark wit during an interactive “Ask Me Anything” session on social media. Known for her candid personality and quick sense of humor, Shehnaaz answered several fan questions about her personal and professional life, but one response, in particular, grabbed everyone’s attention. A fan playfully asked her, “Are you Shubman Gill’s sister?” Instead of giving a straightforward answer, Shehnaaz responded with a humorous remark that instantly went viral.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill’s Response Going Viral

“Let me check my family WhatsApp group and get back to you,” she wrote. Her witty comeback left fans laughing, with many praising her spontaneous humor and effortless charm. Screenshots of the exchange quickly circulated across social media platforms, generating a flood of reactions from admirers. During the same session, Shehnaaz also revealed her admiration for young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. When asked to name her favorite cricketer apart from Virat Kohli, she replied, “Vaibhav Suryavanshi.”

Shehnaaz Gill

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The actress continued entertaining fans with her candid answers. When one follower asked whom she turns to for advice during stressful situations, Shehnaaz jokingly replied, “My legal team.” Another fan was curious about how she spends her free time. Her answer was simple yet relatable: “I think… a lot.” One admirer complimented her by saying, “How are your face, heart, and thoughts all so pure?” Shehnaaz responded warmly, saying, “Because you are a good person… so everyone appears good to you.”

Shehnaaz Gill

Fans flooded social media with praise for her responses, describing her as funny, genuine, and refreshingly authentic. Many pointed out that her natural sense of humor and unfiltered personality are among the reasons she continues to enjoy such a loyal fan following. On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill rose to nationwide fame through the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where her entertaining personality made her one of the season’s most popular contestants.

Shehnaaz Gill

Since then, she has successfully expanded her career, appearing in Punjabi films, music videos, and several high-profile entertainment projects. With her latest social media interaction, Shehnaaz once again proved why she remains one of the most beloved and relatable personalities in the entertainment industry.